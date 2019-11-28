Una sa Balita


Kawhi, George pinitik si Doncic, Mavericks

PINATAOB nina Kawhi Leonard at Paul George si Luka Doncic at ang Dallas Mavericks 114-99 Martes nang gabi.

Nagsalansan si Leo­nard ng 28 points mula 11 of 21 shooting, tumapos si George ng 26 points at 6 steals para ihatid ang Los Angeles Clippers sa pang-anim na sunod na panalo sa laro ng dalawang five-win teams.

Halos buong 48 minutes na kinontrol ng Clippers ang laro, abante 34-27 pagkatapos ng first quarter at 62-46 sa halftime.

Dumistansiya ng hanggang 24 ang LA sa second half, hindi na nakaporma ang Mave­ricks.

“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re highly skilled,” bulalas ni Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “They pick you up full court and they hound you.”
Pinuno pa rin ni Doncic ang stat sheet sa 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists at 3 steals. (VE)

