Kawhi, George pinitik si Doncic, Mavericks
PINATAOB nina Kawhi Leonard at Paul George si Luka Doncic at ang Dallas Mavericks 114-99 Martes nang gabi.
Nagsalansan si Leonard ng 28 points mula 11 of 21 shooting, tumapos si George ng 26 points at 6 steals para ihatid ang Los Angeles Clippers sa pang-anim na sunod na panalo sa laro ng dalawang five-win teams.
Halos buong 48 minutes na kinontrol ng Clippers ang laro, abante 34-27 pagkatapos ng first quarter at 62-46 sa halftime.
Related Posts
Dumistansiya ng hanggang 24 ang LA sa second half, hindi na nakaporma ang Mavericks.
“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re highly skilled,” bulalas ni Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “They pick you up full court and they hound you.”
Pinuno pa rin ni Doncic ang stat sheet sa 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists at 3 steals. (VE)