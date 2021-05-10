Kawayan puwede tumagal buhay gamit ang ‘hot oil bath’

Nakagawa ang Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) ng alternatibong pamamaraan upang mapreserba ang bamboo o kawayan gamit ang ‘oil heat treatment.’

Ayon kay DOST Secretary Fortunato “Boy” T. de la Peña, ang development ng “hot oil bath” technology para sa kawayan ay pinasimulan ng DOST-FPRDI at pinondohan ng DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources (PCAARRD) sa ilalim ng mga ahensiyang Grants-In-Aid (GIA) program.

Ang hot oil bath na ginagamit na cooking oil bilang alternatibo sa fresh vegetable oils ay upang mabawasan ang medium ng init o heating medium.

“The equipment’s fabrication cost was about P500,000 which is significantly cheaper compared to imported counterpart (more than a million pesos), making the equipment more affordable to small and medium bamboo processing industries/enterprises,” paliwanag ni de la Peña.

Anang DOST chief, ang mga equipment ay matagal nang ginagamit sa ‘oil-heat-treat eight-feet-long bamboo poles’….“The bamboo poles treated from the equipment have been characterized in terms of machinability, gluability and finish ability.”

Aniya, ang pagiging epektibo ng ‘oil heat treatment conditions’ ay naitatag base sa katangian ng oil-heat treated bamboo.

“The oil-heat treatment of bamboo can be an alternative method of protecting bamboo (versus toxic chemical preservatives) against attack of wood boring insects such as powder-post beetles and termites and can also provide protection against decay fungi.Hence, oil heat-treated bamboo can be ideal for making product designs for both outdoor use and indoor applications,” giit pa ni de la Peña.

Sinabi din niya na ang thermal modification (TM) ng ligno-cellulosic material gaya ng wood at bamboo ay naging mabagal ang popularidad bilang alternatibo sa pamamaraan ng pagpapahaba ng kanilang ‘service life’ at nagpapabuti sa kaniyang dimensional na katatagan at kulay.

Ang nasabing teknolohiya ay orihinal na nagmula sa European countries, hanggang sa lumaganap na sa ibat ibang bahagi ng mundo kabilang na sa Southeast Asian countries.

“The principle of TM is the heating of the wood or bamboo to a very high temperature that ranges from 160°C to 240°C to eliminate the nutrients that attract insects and decay fungi and at the same time improving the dimensional stability of wood or bamboo. Heating media can be hot air in a steam environment or hot liquid such as various kinds of vegetable oil.” paliwanag pa ng opisyal ng DOST.