Katotohanan lang ang sinabi ko – Trillanes

Inamin ni Senador Antonio ‘Sonny’ Trillanes IV na nakipagpulong siya sa mga opisyal ng Estados Unidos upang talakayin ang sitwasyon sa Pilipinas.

Gayunman, taliwas anya sa mga naglalabasang balita, hindi niya tinangkang pigilan si US President Donald Trump sa pagbisita sa bansa sa Nobyembre.

“To be clear, I did not try to stop the state visit of Pres. Trump since these things are carefully planned and cannot be stopped on the mere say so of a Philippine senator,” ani Trillanes.

Binigyang-diin ng senador na kabilang sa kanilang napag-usapan ng mga opisyal kabilang na si US Senator Marco Rubio ang pagpapalakas ng RP-US relations, katiwalian at human rights situation sa Pilipinas.

” As mentioned in the tweet of Sen. Rubio, we talked about enhancing RP-US relations, corruption and the human rights situation in the country,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Nagpasaring naman ito na hindi anya tulad ng mga opisyal ng administrasyon, iprinisinta lamang niya ang totoong impormasyon.

” Unlike the officials of the Duterte Administration, I presented only factual information. Besides, you cannot fool the US government; they know what’s happening in our country,” paliwanag ng senador.

Muli nitong tiniyak na isinusulong niya ang interes ng bansa subalit iginiit na hindi naman nangangahulugan na ang interes ng Pilipinas ay interes ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

” Be assured that I pushed for the interests of our country. But let me emphasize that the interests of our country are not necessarily the same as the interests of Mr. Duterte,” diin pa nito.