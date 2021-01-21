KathNiel susunod na: Regine, Sarah, Ogie, Gary, FPJ magpapasiklab na sa TV5

Simula sa Linggo (Jan. 24) ay mapapanood na nga sa TV5 ang mga bonggang show ng ABS-CBN.

Una na riyan ang longest running Sunday noontime variety show ng Pilipinas na “ASAP Natin ‘To,” at ang “FPJ: Da King” simula alas dose ng tanghali.

Simula pa nang una itong umere noong 1995, itinatampok ng “ASAP Natin ‘To” ang pinakamagagaling na performers para maghatid ng best concert experience, sa pangunguna nina Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, Ogie Alcasid, at Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Bukod sa “ASAP Natin ‘To,” ieere rin ng TV5 ang “FPJ: Da King” na nagtatampok sa mga pelikula ni “King of Philippine Movies” Fernando Poe Jr. Mapapanood na ng fans ni Da King ang “FPJ: Da King” tuwing Linggo sa TV5, mula 2:00 pm hanggang 4:00 pm.

“This collaboration between CIGNAL, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” pahayag ni Robert P. Galang, president and CEO ng Cignal at TV5, “The airing of ASAP and FPJ’s movies on TV5 showcases the desires of TV5 and ABS-CBN to serve our viewers in the best way possible.”

“We are pleased to welcome the ASAP family and the films of the one and only king of Philippine movies to Cignal and TV5. The top-rated content, combined with Cignal and TV5’s strengths in technology, direct-to-consumer distribution, and mobile and broadband reach, will usher in a new viewing experience for fans and subscribers alike,” dagdag ni Galang.

“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms, with Cignal and TV5 launching new content and synergies that will disrupt conventional broadcast methods. We are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all our stakeholders.”

Oh, ayan, tuloy na tuloy na nga, at mapapanood na ang mga Kapamilya star sa TV5, at siyempre, possible na ring masilip sa TV5 sina Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Kim Chiu, na madalas ding guest sa ASAP, di ba? Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)