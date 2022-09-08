KathNiel hindi masisibak sa TV5

After 11 years, patuloy pa rin ang pamamayagpag ng tandem ng Kapamilya superstars na sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla.

Nag-celebrate ng 11th anniversary ang Kathniel, ang love team nina Kathryn at Daniel, noong Linggo (Sept. 4).

Sa kasalukuyan, pinagbibidahan ng love team ang trending series na “2 Good 2 Be True,” na mapapanood sa Netflix Philippines, iWantTFC, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC IPTV, at TV5.

Bukod sa “2G2BT,” eere pa rin sa TV5 ang ibang Kapamilya shows tulad ng “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” at “It’s Showtime” sa kabila ng pag-terminate ng partnership deal ng ABS-CBN at TV5.

Nagpahayag ng pagkadismaya ang ilang mambabatas at industry analysts dahil sa ‘political pressure’ at panggigipit sa ABS-CBN at TV5.

Ayon kay Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, apektado ang press freedom at viewing public sa pagbabasura ng deal. “Another victim of the termination is the viewing public for being deprived of the emergence of fair and healthy competition in the television and broadcast industry which could have been ushered in by the agreement,” sabi niya.

“Biktima rin ng terminasyon ng deal ang mga manonood dahil sa pagkawala ng pantay at masaganang kompetisyon sa telebisyon at industriya na maaari sanang palaguin ng agreement,” sabi pa niya.

Tulad ng pahayag ni Lagman, sinabi rin ni Infrawatch PH convener Terry Ridon na mas lalago sana ang pangmalawakang pamamalita dahil sa deal.

“Again, the losers are the citizens and their right to know, which is aided by multiple sources of information.”

“What is at stake here is the information that may be consumed by the general public. Not only is this a matter of news and entertainment but choices of people as we continue to inform them of the events and market trends,” sabi naman ni Consumers Union of the Philippines President Rodel Taton.

Sinabi rin ni ACT-Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro na isusulong nila ang renewal ng prangkisa ng ABS-CBN para sa mga manonood.

“We will still try to push for a new franchise for ABS-CBN to create more jobs, fight fake news and to extend more help to the Filipino people,” pahayag niya.

Sa kabila ng pagkansela ng deal, mukhang hindi magpapatinag ang ABS-CBN dahil patuloy pa rin ito sa paglikha ng magaganda at makabuluhang content para sa mga Pilipino saan man sa mundo. (Dondon Sermino)