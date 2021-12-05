Katapatan ng trike driver binida ni titser

Kinilala ang katapatan ng isang tricycle driver sa Naga City matapos niyang isauli ang laptop ng naging pasahero niyang guro.

Ayon sa social media post ng guro na si Jerome Fernandez, naiwan niya sa tricycle ni Salvador Caño ang kanyang bag na may laman na MacBook, tseke nagkakahalaga ng P14,000 at ilang mahahalagang dokumento.

“I rode a tricycle on my way home, bringing with me a string bag, a gift box, a box of cake, and a laptop bag. I was so excited to go home because I was asked to surprise my sister with the cake from her friends in Manila,” saad ni Fernandez sa kanyang post kamakalawa.

“When I reached my destination (Bayan Norte, Naga boundary), I went out of the tricycle and gave a P50 bill to Kuya Driver but he told me he has no change for it. Because my hands are full, I placed my laptop bag inside the tricycle along with the two boxes I’m holding. I got my wallet and looked for coins. Unfortunately, I was not able to complete P15 with my coins, I only have P14 and Kuya Driver was so kind to accept it. I got my boxes and left,” aniya.

“What happened was, when Kuya Driver saw my bag, he asked his wife to search for any possible contact leads from my bag. They found my travel documents where I placed Sir Allan as a contact person. He asked his wife to buy load to reach the number they got. They called Sir Allan (who is such a very busy man!), talked to him. When everything got sorted, Kuya Driver offered to bring the bag to our house – very kind of them! I called Kuya Driver and told him that Papa and I will just meet him from his place in Calauag. That is also the time I got to know his name, Salvador Caño.”

Hanga ang guro dahil wala umanong nawala sa mga gamit niya na naisauli sa kanya. (Mark Joven Delantar)