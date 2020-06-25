Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Kat sabik sa Baguio

Sports
By efraimseth corpuz
0 55

KUNG may isang bagay mang hindi malilimutan si volleybelle Kat Tolentino sa kanyang playing career sa Ateneo Lady Eagles, ‘yun ay ang pag-akyat nila sa Baguio City.

Inamin ni 6-foot-2 spiker Tolentino na bukod sa nakamit na championship sa UAAP ay naging memorable rin ang kanilang off season training noong 2019 Christmas season sa City of Pines.

Related Posts

Slaughter kayod sa ensayo Papansin!

NCAA aayuda sa mga atleta, coach

Oscar inggit kina Tyson, Holyfield

“Well, obviously the championship, that’s a given,” pahayag ni Tolentino sa Tiebreaker Vods’ So She Did.

“I think my favorite that time during UAAP overall was being with the team during Christmas. Because we had a Baguio trip.” (Aivan Episcope)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Rookie Adrian Wong pamilya turing sa RoS

Jaja, Dindin sa kalye bumanat