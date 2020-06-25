Kat sabik sa Baguio

KUNG may isang bagay mang hindi malilimutan si volleybelle Kat Tolentino sa kanyang playing career sa Ateneo Lady Eagles, ‘yun ay ang pag-akyat nila sa Baguio City.

Inamin ni 6-foot-2 spiker Tolentino na bukod sa nakamit na championship sa UAAP ay naging memorable rin ang kanilang off season training noong 2019 Christmas season sa City of Pines.

“Well, obviously the championship, that’s a given,” pahayag ni Tolentino sa Tiebreaker Vods’ So She Did.

“I think my favorite that time during UAAP overall was being with the team during Christmas. Because we had a Baguio trip.” (Aivan Episcope)