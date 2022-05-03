Kaso vs De Lima ‘di agad mababasura – DOJ

Hindi umano awtomatiko na maibabasura ang kaso ng nakadetineng si Senadora Leila de Lima kasunod nang pagbawi sa testimonya ng testigong si dating Bureau of Correction (BuCor) OIC Rafael Ragos.

“Not automatic. They are declaring it in public but the real venue is with the courts now,” ayon kay Department of Justice (DOJ) Prosecutor General Ben Malcontento.

Nalaman na kinakailangan pa umanong isailalim sa cross examination si Ragos, gayundin ang demurrer to evidence at petition to bail na inihain ni De Lima na ibinasura ng Muntinlupa RTC noong nakalipas na taon kahit pa siya ay naabsuwelto sa isa sa 3 kasong may kinalaman sa ilegal na droga.

“The prosecutors must be given the chance to cross-examine Ragos. And not only Ragos. Insofar as the case is concerned, the defense listed more than 100 witnesses,” ayon kay Malcontento.

“More or less these witnesses will have to be presented for the court to decide the guilt or innocence of Sen. De Lima and other accused,” dagdag pa ni Malcontento. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)