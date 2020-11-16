Kasapakan ni Donaire sapol ng coronavirus

NAGPOSITIBO sa coronavirus (COVID-19) si world bantamweight king Nordine Oubaali kaya hindi na ito makakalaban ni four-division champion Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire, Jr.

Ayon kay MTK Global Chief Executive Officer Bob Yalen, nagpositibo si Oubaali sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) kaya hindi nakakapag-ensayo ang French fighter.

“Oubaali is positive for Covid-19. That is why he is out of the fight. It has nothing to do with his visa,” hayag ni Yalen.

“This is strictly for the health and safety of the boxer. He has the virus and he has not been able to train effectively for the past two weeks.”

Pumayag naman ang boxing promotions ni Oubaal (17-0-0, 12 KOs) na MTK Global na hayaan si Donaire (40-6-0, 26 KOs) na labanan si dating Puerto Rican world bantamweight king Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1-0, 12 KOs) para sa bakanteng WBC crown.

“What we did was agreed to let Donaire fight Rodriguez for the vacant WBC title and agreed that Oubaali will fight the winner of that fight,” wika ni Yalen.

Sa disyembre 19 ang petsa ng title fight ng 37-anyos na si Donaire at ng 28-anyos na si Rodriguez sa Mohegan Sun Arena sa Uncasville, Connecticut. (Elech Dawa)