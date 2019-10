Kasal nina Cory, Ninoy inalala ni Kris

Nag-post ng throwback photo si Kris Aquino ng naging kasal ng kanyang mga magulang na sina dating Pangulong Cory Aquino at dating senador Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr.

Sa kanyang tweet nitong Biyernes, sinabi ni Kris na ngayong Oktubre 11 ang anibersaryo ng kasal nina Ninoy at Cory.

“65 years ago today, on October 11, 1954, Cory and Ninoy Aquino had pledged eternal love… i can only express GRATITUDE & AWE, that our mom & dad HONORED THEIR VOWS,” saad ni Kris.

“For better or worse, in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer, to love and to cherish, as long as they both had lived…” dagdag pa niya. (IS)