Karne ng ‘Pinas pang-export na!

Inanunsyo ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na puwede nang i-export ang mga processed meat ng ‘Pinas pa-Japan.

Ito’y kasunod ng pagkakasama ng Pilipinas sa listahan ng Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare sa mga bansang pasado sa Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point-based protocol.

“This is definitely a big boost for our livestock producers, and food manufacturers, meat processors and exporters, as we continue to look for market opportunities to jumpstart the country’s economic recovery amid the pandemic,” ayon kay DA Secretary William Dar kamakailan.

“It is also a testament to our commitment in providing safe, healthy amd world-class quality food for both domestic and export markets, and Japan is a discriminating market. Thus, we look forward to penetrating more export markets,” aniya pa.

Dahil dito’y maaari nang magsimulang mag-export ng karne ng baka, baboy, at ilan pang process meat product ang Pilipinas sa kalapit na bansa.

Ayon kay DA-National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) director Jocelyn Salvador, tanging karne ng manok lang ang pinapayagan noon na makapasok sa Japan. (RP)