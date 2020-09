Karl, Jackson nagbastusan

MAGING mga dating coach na sina George Karl at Mark Jackson, mainit din sa kasalukuyang 2019-2020 NBA playoffs.

Nagsimula ang patutsadahan nina Jackson at Karl sa playoff game ng LA Lakers at Trailblazers, kung saan pinansin ng una ang nag-improve na depensa ni Carmelo Anthony.

“I heard @MarkJackson13 is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast,” patama ni Karl kay Jackson. “Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs [Defensive Players of the Year]? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?”

Sumagot naman si Jackson, “wasn’t even thinking of u! Btw I never lost to u in the playoffs as a Player or as a Coach! God Bless u and urs!” (Raymark Patriarca)