Karera Tips
NI JP GONZALES
Santa Ana Park – Naic Cavite
October 31, 2020
R01 –4 Benjie’s Prayer, 6 Pilya, 5 Expensive, 1 Amazing Cole
R02 – 7 Manila Bay, 4 Hotlegs, 11 Gee’s Prize, 6 Summer Cruise
R03 – 12 Minalim, 5 Happy Man, 11 Blue Mist, 6 Makers Mark
R04 – 11 Raxa Bago, 10 Kalambogis, 1 Tool Of Choice, 2 Hardliner
R05 – 8 Spandau Ballet, 3 Victorious Run, 7 Zenaida, 2 Sky Shot
R06 – 5 Kiworose, 8 Rivine Master, 13 Sarangani Island, 12 Star Of Lucena
R07 – 11 Radio Gaga, 3 Noon Bell, 5 After Party, 1 La Republika
R08 – 4 Beli Bell, 13 Phenom, 10 Line Them Up, Electrify
R09 – 8 Speak Easy, 7 Rockabye, 11 Smiling Lady, 12 Dedication
R10 – 6 Silver Glow, 7 Runawayfromrosenot, 13 Headmastership, 9 Spunk Attack
R11 – 2 Cartierruo, 4 Heneral Kalentong, 5 Peime Time Magic, 3 Four Strong Wind
R12 – 14 Gee’s Song, 1 Ziqqy, 13 Palace In The Sky, 3 Sydney Boy
R13 – 1 Prince Popeye, 14 My Loving Wife, 13 Dinakya Island, 2 Cannon Ball
R14 – 14 Beyond D’Sea, 9 Classic Example, 10 Princess Xia, 8 Empiradour
R15 – 12 Red Hawk, 11 Our Little Princess, 2 Sweet Maxine, Entry No. 1
R16 – 13 Bitcoin, Entry No. 7, 6 Archer Queen, 5 Andrew’s Bet
R17 – 5 Magma, Entry No. 2, Entry No. 3, 6 Batang Cabrera
Solo Picks: Beli Bell, Cartierruo, Beyond D’Sea, Bitcoin
Longshots: Minalim, Spandau Ballet