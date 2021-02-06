KARERA TIPS NI JP GONZALES San Lazaro Leisure Park/Carmona, Cavite Pebrero 7, 2021/Linggo

R01 – 1 Sorority Girl, 10 Warrior Heart, 6 Isa Pa Isa Pa, 12 Exceptional

R02 – 9 Gee’s Song, 10 Mexico, 4 Quick Little Miss, 2 Flintridge

R03 – 4 Bulletproof, 10 Nice Tie Juan, 13 Himpapawid, 11 Call To Honour

R04 – 14 Purpose Driven, 12 Gonzee’s Bet, 1 In I Go, 8 Pendant

R05 – 13 Fantastic Matty, 12 Chi Nita, 7 Peoncess Isabelle, 14 Happy Julliane

R06 – 14 Electrify, 8 Magnolia Yana, 10 Yes Kitty, 7 Batang Dragon

R07 – 11 San Rafael, 4 Star Of Lucena, 1 Beyond D’ Sea, 7 Chef Kat

R08 – 13 Icon, 5 Blazing Bullet, 6 Black Comb, 4 Divine Success

R09 – 10 Narrative, 8 Mark Of Distinction, 14 Universe, 1 Ava’s Dream

R10 – 4 Bebang, 8 Classic Gee, 1 Indelible Quaker, 3 Deeper

R11 – Entry No. 2, 1 My Dad Bogart, 12 Gil’s Magic, 5 Serafina

R12 – 4 In The Zone, 14 Beli Bell, 11 Come From Behind, 1 Phenom

Solo Pick: Sorority Girl, Electrify, San Rafael, Narrative, In The Zone

Longshot: Bulletproof