Karera tips ni Jp Gonzales

Santa Ana Park – Naic, Cavite

Hunyo 17, 2021/Huwebes

R01 – Entry No. 1, 8 Captain Sully, 6 Beautiful Lady, 4 Copernicus

R02 – 8 Classic Example, 4 Apo Ni Maria, 10 Arrows Up, 11 Constitution

R03 – 3 One More One More, Entry No. 6,

4 Happy Man, 8 Ten Ten Forty

R04 – 3 Bowties And Charm, 5 Coal Digger, 1 Kapangyarihan, 9 Standout

R05 – 4 Always On Time, 6 Expensive, 7 Windy Star, 2 Pilya

R06 – 2 Hook N Dancer, 3 Batang Cabrera, 1 Kilalang Kilala, 4 The Queen

R07 – 6 Bispag, 4 Charlord, 7 Top Gun, 1 Hunyo Disinueve

Solo Pick: Always On Time, Bispag

Longshot: One More One More