Karera tips ni JP Gonzales
San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona Cavite
June 03 2021 Huwebes
R01 – 6 After Party, 2 Palibhasa Lalake, 1 The Accountant, 4 Forest Cover
R02 – 2 Bato, 3 Inter State, 6 Run And Gun, 1 Viscerion
R03 – 1 Hang Loose, 8 Statistics, 12 Big Bertha, 10 Innocare
R04 – 8 Titanium, 3 Double Rock, 7 A Song For Gee, 1 Boom Boom Thailer
R05 – 10 O Sole Mio, 11 Sunrise Mist, Entry No. 5, Entry No. 3
R06 – 7 Batang Heroes, Entry No. 3, 2 Magat Salamat, 9 Grey Area
R07 – 2 Early Bird, 8 Boni Avenue, 10 Iikot Lang, 5 Concepcion
R08 – 8 Critical Moments, 2 Gintong Tubig, 1 The Believer, 7 Anino
R09 – 6 Roll Da Dice, 12 Enzo, 1 Double Happiness, 9 Tomorrow Land
Solo Pick: After Party, Bato, Titanium, Critical Moments
Longshot: Hang Loose