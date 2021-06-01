Abante Online
Karera tips ni JP Gonzales

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 2

San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona Cavite

June 03 2021 Huwebes

R01 – 6 After Party, 2 Palibhasa Lalake, 1 The Accountant, 4 Forest Cover

R02 – 2 Bato, 3 Inter State, 6 Run And Gun, 1 Viscerion

R03 – 1 Hang Loose, 8 Statistics, 12 Big Bertha, 10 Innocare

R04 – 8 Titanium, 3 Double Rock, 7 A Song For Gee, 1 Boom Boom Thailer

R05 – 10 O Sole Mio, 11 Sunrise Mist, Entry No. 5, Entry No. 3

R06 – 7 Batang Heroes, Entry No. 3, 2 Magat Salamat, 9 Grey Area

R07 – 2 Early Bird, 8 Boni Avenue, 10 Iikot Lang, 5 Concepcion

R08 – 8 Critical Moments, 2 Gintong Tubig, 1 The Believer, 7 Anino

R09 – 6 Roll Da Dice, 12 Enzo, 1 Double Happiness, 9 Tomorrow Land

Solo Pick: After Party, Bato, Titanium, Critical Moments

Longshot: Hang Loose

