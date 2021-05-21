Abante Online
Karera Tips ni JP Gonzales

Sports
By Abante News Online
San Lazaro Leisure Park/Carmona, Cavite
Mayo 22, 2021/Sabado

R01 – 9 Chrome Platter, 1 High Honours, 2 Club Havana, 7 Magistrale

R02 – 9 Chef Kat, 8 Lucky Saver, 10 Kingwash Rebuilt, 2 Fantastic Matty

R03 – 4 Pretty Meadows, 1 Bitcoin, 5 Twinkle Toes, 6 Can You Giub

R04 – 6 Senyorita, 8 Princess Serena, 2 Batan Island, 1 Bravo

R05 – 3 Serafina, 2 Storm Bell, 7 Gil’s Magic, 4 Coup D’etat

R06 – 3 Happy Go Lucky, 5 Tomorrow Land, 2 Awesome Julianne, 7 Sunrise Mist

R07 – 5 Lemonada, 6 The Accountant, 2 Silab, 3 Magnificent Lady

R08 – 10 Hiroshima, 2 Lucky Noh Noh, 1 Stripe Pf Pink, 9 Silver Crown

R09 – 7 Raxa Bago, 3 Fabulous Star, 2 Katuparan, 6 Kapayapaan

R10 – 2 Righteous Ruby, 1 Palibhasa Lalake, 8 Spandau Ballet, 9 Gomper Girl

Solo Pick: Serafina, Lemonada, Raxa Bago, Righteous Ruby

Longshot: Chrome Platter, Chef Kat

