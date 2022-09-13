Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Sports
By Abante News
0 6

Setyembre 14, 2022 – Miyerkoles / San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona, Cavite

R01 – Entry No. 3, Entry No. 2, 4 French Leather, 6 Chinito

R02 – 2 Noon Charm, 1 Grand Monarch

R03 – 4 Cash Is King, 12 Del Monte, Entry No. 7, Entry No. 2, 9 Northern Fame

R04 – 4 Darna, 3 Greatest Joy, Entry No. 7, 6 Innocare

R05 – 5 Es Em Bee, 3 Ninong, 1 My Jopay, 4 Shanghai Noon

R06 – 3 Olympic Swimmer, Entry No. 1, 6 Comanche Chief,

R07 – 10 Nards Bentetres, 6 National Treasure, 4 Rhaegal, 7 Viscountofjalajala

R08 – 6 Moderne Cong, 2 Performance Gear, 1 Eazacky, 7 Stayinthemoment

R09 – 13 Maximum Speed, 10 Space Jam, 5 Princess Isabelle, 9 Bucasgrande Island

Solo Pick: Noon Charm, Moderne Cong

Longshot: Es Em Bee

