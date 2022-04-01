Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales
02 Abril 2022/Sabado, Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 2 Calle Loreto, 7 Tempered Beauty, 8 Security Sumpreme, 9 Full Combat Order
R02 – 2 Moving Violation, 6 Speedy Chase, 1 Oak Hill, 3 Mystify
R03 – 1 Bishop Blue, 8 Narrative, 7 Caloocan Zap, Entry No. 3
R04 – Entry No. 1, Entry No. 4, 7 Sentinel Node, 8 Queensland
R05 – 5 Candid Moment, 1 Hookbung Dagat, 4 Magnificent Lady, 6 Magtotobetsky
R06 – 2 Doktora, 5 Stand By Me, 4 Adobo Country, 7 Caloocan Girl
R07 – 7 Siquijor, 5 Coastal Road, 6 Unlimited Song, 1 One Of A Kind
R08 – 1 Kaka And Bachi, 5 Tit For Tat, 4 Calbayog, 3 Asiong
R09 – 5 It’s A Deal, 7 Celebrity, 8 Great Joeling, 3, Shinshiro
Solo Pick: Kaka And Bachi
Longshot: Bishop Blue