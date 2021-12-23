Karera Tips Ni: Jp Gonzales

Disyembre 24 2021 Biyernes / San Lazaro Leisure Park Carmona Cavite

R01 – 3, Mark Of Excellence, 5 Pulang Lupa, 6 Phenom, Entry No. 2

R02 – 11 Regan Bell, 4 Signature Whiskey, 7 Medaglia D’Amor, 6 Rockaway

R03 – Entry No. 4, Entry No. 1, 3 Kisskiss Bangbang, 5 Ziqqy

R04 – 7 Kingwash Rebuilt, 4 Fantastic Matty, 8 Count Me In, 2 Ashea’s Will

R05 – 2 Step Bell, 4 Queen Margaux, 1 Rafi’s Point, 6 Noir

R06 – 9 Mi Honour, 8 Highly Honored, 5 Air Class, 1 Hi Jack

R07 – 10 Viscountofjalajala, 4 Bada Bing, 9 Moving Violation, 3 Fortissimo

R08 – 11 Money For Shelltex, 13 Filipino Emperor, 8 Run And Gun, 14 Always Ready

Solo Pick: Mark Of Excellence, Regan Bell, Step Bell

Longshot Pick: Mi Honour