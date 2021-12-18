Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Karera tips ni JP Gonzales

Sports
By Abante News
0 4

San Lazaro Leisure Park – Carmona, Cavite 19 Disyembre 2021/Linggo.

R01 – 2 Doktora, 5 Yes Kitty, 11 Amelia, 7 Magnolia Yana

R02 – 4 Big Bertha, 6 Iikot Lang, 5 Meteora, 1 Calle Loreto

R03 – 13 Victorious Run, 6 Cam From Behind, 11 Tifosi, 3 Hookbung Dagat

R04 – 2 Radio Bell, 5 Rap Bell, 4 Enigma Uno

R05 – 10 Rancheros, 3 Señorita, Entry No. 7, 4 Katuparan

R06 – 5 Birthright, 6 Irene’s Dream, 3 Double Strike, 7 Chef Kat

R07 – 7 Sheikh Chariot, 4 Can You Giub, 2 Jambo, 12 Anika’s Will

R08 – 3 Critical Moments, 4 Kid Baloloy, 2 After Party, 6 Silab

R09 – 7 Kenkenrarabel, 5 Galing Sa Mabait, 8 Excuminicado, 3 Fredie Wong

R10 – 4 Sanchumama, 2 Tazama, 5 Work From Home, 1 Heroesdelninetysix

R11 – 10 Big Boss James, Entry No. 3, 7 Kingwash Rebuilt, 6 Spoiled Brat

Solo Pick: Radio Bell

Longshot: Critical Moments

