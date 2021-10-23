Karera Tips ni Jp Gonzales
Santa Ana Park – Naic, Cavite / 24 Oktubre 2021/Linggo
R01 – 3 Iron Hook, 1 Believe Me, 8 Yabba Dabba Doo, 5 Happy Kid
R02 – 2 Hot Rot Hearts, 5 The Finisher, 6 Enigma Uno, 4 Bashieerou
R03 – 4 Coal Digger, 2 Kapangyarihan, 8 Top Rommance, 11 Lady Zip
R04 – 8 Whateverwillbewillbe, 5 Money In My Pocket, 2 Iniki Runner, 4 Crown In My Head
R05 – 4 Happy Man, 3 Minalim, 5 Directorshunterkee, 1 I Object
R06 – 7 Expensive, Entry No. 3, 9 Lord Chancellor, 2 Grand Princess
R07 – 7 Hunyo Disinueve, 3 Signature Move, 2 Flasy, 9 Oakhill Princess
R08 – 6 Yes I Will, 5 Suzie Cat, 1 Lady Arya, 2 Olympic Gold
R09 – 5 Red Hawk, 6 Bog Hook, 4 Shalom, 3 Con Todo Mujer
Solo Pick: Iron Hook, Hot Rot Hearts, Whateverwillbewillbe
Longshot: Happy Man