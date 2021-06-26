Karera Tips
NI JP GONZALES
Santa Ana PARK – Naic, Cavite
Hunyo 27, 2021/Linggo
R01 – 2 Bonifacio, 3 Spy Glass, 8 Constitution, 1Ejay’s Smile
R02 – 8 Ninong, 6 Coal Digger, 5 Classic Example, 3 Kapangyarihan
R03 – 3 Silver Glow, 6 Fort McKinley, 1 Universe, 5 Copy Cut
R04 – 10 Triton, 11 Bull Star Rising, 5 Electric Dreams, 2 Red Hawk
R05 – 8 Sweetness, 4 Song For Tata, 2 Always On Time, 5 Olympic Gold
R06 – 8 Arrows Up, 10 Honeywersmypants, 9 Grey Area, Entry No. 1
R07 – 7 Nuclear Bomb, Entry No. 4, 10 Hook On D Run, 5 Stayinthemoment
R08 – 9 Lady Margaux, 3 Cannon Ball, 8 Signature Move, 7 Konzeelanz
R09 – 3 Big Big Brown, 8 Pilya, 2 Prince Popeye, Entry No. 6
R10 – 2 Minotaur, 1 Double Sunrise, 4 Hunyo Disinueve, 11 Oakhill Princess
R11 – 6 Pass Your Paper, 5 Hook N Dancer, 3 The Queen, 2 Mooney Money Man
R12 – 8 Phenom, 1 Honorifique, 7 Speak Easy, 6 Wannabe
Solo Pick: Ninong, Silver Glow, Arrows Up, Nuclear Bomb, Pass Your Paper, Phenom
Longshot: Triton, Sweetness, Big Big Brown