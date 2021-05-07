Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Karera ng kabayo inaprub ng IATF

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 0

PINAYAGAN na muli ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases ang mga horse-racing activity sa mga lugar na nasa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Sa kabila nito, sabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, bawal pa ang audience sa mga venue ng karera.

“The IATF approved the conduct of horse-racing activities in areas under MECQ under a no-audience set up,” pahayag ni Roque nitong Biyernes.

Dagdag niya, ang mga online at TeleBet activity sa mga National Capital Region Plus area lamang ang maaaring mag-operate.

Ito ay dahil maaari lamang magbukas ang mga off-track betting station sa mga lugar na nasa general community quarantine (GCQ) at modified GCQ. (IS)

