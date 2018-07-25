Karakter ni Nieto, Ravena hinangaan

BINIGYANG pagkilala ng Chooks-to-Go ang pag­lalaro nina Ferdinand ‘Thirdy’ Ravena III at Matt Nieto sa kanilang kampanya sa Pilipinas-Ateneo De Manila sa paglalaro kontra South Korea sa katatapos lamang na William Jones Cup sa Taipei, Taiwan.

Ikinarangal ni Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas ang isinagawa nina Nieto at Ravena na pagtulong sa na-injured na isang manlalaro ng South Korea padiretso sa bench na umani ng paghanga at pagrespeto sa ibang koponan at kapwa manlalaro.

“Ateneo did not win the championship, but the fourth place finish shone brightly more than gold,” nasabi ni Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin habang kasama si Mascariñas sa ibinigay nitong pasasalamat sa Bar One Restaurant.

“As they say we do not demand respect, we earn it,” sabi pa ni Baldwin.

Ipinaliwanag naman ni Mascarinas na ipinakita ng buong Ateneo Blue Eagles ang magandang ugali ng mga Filipino.

“You (Ateneo) did a very good job as ambassadors of goodwill for our country. You showed grit and sportsmanship and did a good job of representing the country and our company. Everyone in the tournament has given the team the highest respect for showing the highest level of sportsmanship and the supreme act of sportsmanship,” sabi ni Mascarinas.

Bilang pagkilala ay binigyan ng Chooks-to-Go ng token of appreciation sina Nieto at Ravena sa pagpapakita ng pagtulong sa kapwa manlalaro.