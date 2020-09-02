Kapuso, Kapamilya sama-sama sa TV station sa Canada

Hindi na nga nakakaranas ng homesick si Rhea Santos sa Canada, lalo na at tila nasa Pilipinas na rin naman siya, sa klase ng trabaho na pinasok niya.

“Proud to be part of @rogerssportsandmedia that has shown a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Ito ang tahanan ng mga kwento ng mga Pilipino at Filipino-Canadians at mga balitang mahalaga sa ating komunidad. Ito ang OMNI NEWS Filipino Edition. Mamaya na, 11pm ET, PT,” tweet ni Rhea Santos.

“Busy newsroom today as we prepare for the launch of

@OMNIFilipino. Filipino hotel workers who were laid off because of the #pandemic went back to visit their workplace after 5 months and it wasn’t easy. Catch their story tonight,11pm ET/PT.

@OMNITelevision,” isa pang tweet ni Rhea.

“Happy to be working with our producer @marietonpacheco, fellow video journalist, @TheresaOMNI. That’s our supervising producer

@nathensekhon who has been so patient with us. He turned us into multiskilled journalists. Missing @arvinjoaquin.”

Well, ang bongga lang na makitang nagsasama-sama ang mga dating mga Kapuso, at Kapamilya, tulad nga nina Rhea, Ron Gagalac, at Mariton Pacheco sa isang TV station sa Canada, ha! Di ako magtataka kung marami pang mga reporter dito sa Pilipinas ang magpunta na rin sa Canada para magtrabaho sa Omni TV. (Dondon Sermino)