Kapos sa height: Angela, Cess, Renee tsugi sa Miss Earth PH

Nilaglag, tinigbak, ‘disqualified’ ang tatlong dilag sa Miss Earth Philippines 2022.

Hindi na nga nakasali sa mga lalaban sa Miss Earth PH sina Angela Okol, Cess Cruz, Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa.

Ang rason? Kinapos sila sa height.

Heto nga ang pahayag ni Lorraine Schuck sa ABS-CBN:

“The Miss Philippines Earth pageant has its own criteria. Prospective candidates must meet those requirements including the standard 5-foot-4 minimum height requirement.

“I am sad at nakakahinayang talaga kasi ang gaganda nila and they’re bright but we also have to be fair with other candidates who have complied with the requirements.

“We thank Angela Okol of Del Carmen, Surigao; Cess Cruz of Antipolo City; and Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa of Ibaan, Batangas for their hard work in supporting the MPE and its advocacies and promoting their respective municipalities through their eco-tourism videos.

“Their videos will remain in our site and online platform and will still be considered for special awards.”

Heto naman ang paliwanag ni Angela Okol:

“Many have been sending messages and well wishes regarding the Top 20 announcement for Miss Philippines Earth tomorrow. However, I, unfortunately, have to tell you all that I will no longer be able to push through with this journey.

“My family, team, and I have worked hard to build up all the materials and requirements for this pageant since earlier this year. However, we seem to have forgotten about one factor- my height. I was told that my height does not fit their pageant’s standards and that their organization would get bashed if they let someone below 5’4 push through the Top 20, hence, being grounds for disqualification. Had we been measured earlier on and that this was the case, it would have been much easier to figure out what to do since we’ve already prepared all that was sent as requirements for both our online and face-to-face competition.

“Nevertheless, I hold nothing against Miss Philippines Earth’s environmental advocacies and queens, and I am still grateful for the opportunity given to me.

“To all the Surigaonons and my supporters, this is not the end. After all, when one door closes, another one opens—Salamat karajaw sa ijo suporta.” (Dondon Sermino)