Kapin 40 ka tawo patay sa sunog sa usa ka pabrika

Dili moubos sa 43 ka tawo ang namatay sa sunog sa usa ka factory sa New Delhi, India karong adlawa Dominggo sa buntag.

“We… have since rescued at least 50 people,” saad ni Sunil Choudhary, New Delhi’s deputy chief fire officer, sa AFP.

Sa daang kwatro sa lungsod nga puno sa mga manufacturing ug storage unit nahitabo ang sunog, samtang “natutulog ang mga manggagawa at factory worker sa isang 4- o 5-story building.”

Pulos school bag ug packing material ang sulod sa building apan wala pa masuta sa mga opisyal ang sinugdanan sa sunog.

Giklaro usab sa mga otoridad nga nakontrol ang sunog apan nagpdayun ang rescue operations.

Naglisud ang mga bombero pag-agi sa ngit-ngit nga eskina sa Sadar Vazar.

“All the rescued persons were rushed to the nearby local hospitals, which have already confirmed 30 deaths. Some of the others are also in a serious state,” matud sa Sadar Bazar’s assistant commissioner of police sa AFP.

“Most who’ve died were sleeping when the fire broke out and died due to asphyxiation (kahirapan sa paghinga),” dugang pa niini.