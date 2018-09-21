Kapin 300 ka piskal maoy gitahasan nga mag-monitor sa kaso sa media killing sa nasud

Moabot sa 353 ka prosecutor sa nagkadaiyang bahin sa nasud ang gibutang ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra aron maoy mangulo sa imbestigasyon sa mga kasong adunay kalambigitan sa pagpatay sa mga sakop sa media.

Subay kini sa department order nga giisyu ni Guevarra niadtong August 28.

Partikular nga huptan sa gitudlong piskal ang mga kasong anaa sa ilarom sa Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

Ang mga prosecutor mao ang kanhi gitudlo alang sa pag imbistigar sa mga kaso sa Inter-Agency Committee on Extra-Legal Killings, Enforced Disappearances, Torture and other Grave Violations of the Right to Life, Liberty and Security of Persons nga naumol ni kanhi Presidente Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III sa ilawom sa Administrative Order Number 35 niadtong 2012.

Sa ilawom sa bag-ong assignment, mangulo sa 353 ka prosecutor ang Special Investigation Task Groups subay kini sa mandu ni Presidete Duterte aron masulbad ang mga kaso sa media killings sa nasud.

“We will bring our enemies to justice, or we will bring justice to our enemies; either way, justice will be served,” matud ni Guevarra.