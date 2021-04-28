Kanselasyon ng Subic coal project ipinagbunyi ng green groups

Ikinalugod ng Power for People Coalition (P4P) at wine-welcome ng grupo kahapon ang kanselasyon ng 2×300 MW coal-fired power plant project Meralco sa Subic, Zambales.

Ang pagkakakansela sa naturang proyekto ay itinuturing na tagumpay ng mga komunidad na tumututol sa coal.

Magsisilbi na umano itong babala sa posibleng kasapitan ng iba pang itinutulak na coal project sa iba pang lugar sa bansa.

“While the cancellation of the Subic coal plant is a welcome development, we no longer find it surprising given the many triumphs that groups advocating for clean energy have won over it. We recall how, in 2019, the contract of RP Energy is among the seven power supply agreements (PSA) of Meralco denied by the Supreme Court for failing to adhere to proper procurement practices. Meralco has since been struggling to secure PSAs for these projects. With years and years of delays, we can only imagine the losses it has had to deal with,” pahayag ni Gerry Arances, convenor ng P4P.

Batay sa P4P, ang pagkakabasura sa PSA at ang kanselasyon ng Subic coal plant ay bunga ng halos isang dekadang pakikipaglaban ng mga lokal na komunidad.

“With this news, we are able to face the youth and future generations of Subic residents with pride knowing we won the fight against this dirty energy project. We have seen the kind of destruction coal and other fossil fuels wreaked onto other communities in Zambales and across the country. The cancellation of RP Energy’s coal plant is an encouragement for us to continue working to free Subic from the threat of dirty energy,” ayon kay Jen Velarmino Van der Heijde, tagapangulo ng Subic Bay Freeport Chamber for Health and Environment Conservation (SBFCHEC).

Ipinunto ni Arances na bunsod ng kaganapan na ito ay dapat ng ikunsidera ang pag-atras sa minumungkahing 1,200 MW coal plant sa lalawigan ng Quezon sa ilalim ng Atimonan One Energy (A1E).

“The failure of RP Energy in pursuing its Subic coal plant should already be a lesson learned… and financiers that coal will result in nothing but problems for them in years to come. On our part as residents of Quezon, we would continue using our voices to amplify the cry of the Earth against coal. Meralco would do well to cancel its Atimonan coal project and save itself from further trouble, while saving our air, land, and waters from further degradation,” pagbibigay-diin naman ni Fr. Warren Puno, director ng Ministry of Ecology ng Diocese of Lucena.