Kanhi Bohol Governor Nonoy Torralba, mitaliwan atol sa Christmas eve

Mitaliwan ang kanhi gobernador sa lalawigan sa Bohol nga si Constancio ‘Nonoy’ Chatto Torralba, Martes sa gabii, Christmas Eve.

Siya 91-anyos.

Gikompirmar sa iyang pamilya ang kamatayon sa kanhi politiko, nga namatay mga alas-6:40 sa gabii sa Cebu City.

Sa pamahayag ni Bohol 2nd District Rep. Erico Aumentado, gibida niini ang mga gihimo ni Torralba nga giilang ‘Ama ng Sandugo’.

“The Bohol Panglao International Airport was a brainchild of Governor Torralba and her opening also strengthens Bohol’s place in the map of tourism. Governor Nonoy Torralba planted the seed of this mega project. The memories of Governor Nonoy Torralba will continue to linger in the hearts of Boholanos as we fly high towards attaining our dreams,” matud ni Aumentado.

Nahimong gobernador sa Bohol si Torralba gikan sa 1975 hangtud sa 1992, nahimo usab kining Assistant Secretary alang sa kanhi Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC).