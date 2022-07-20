Kampo ni Leni dumepensa sa COA

Dumepensa ang tanggapan ni dating Vice President Leni Robredo kaugnay sa inilabas na Notice of Disallowance ng Commission on Audit (COA) na may kinalaman sa ilegal na pag-hire umano nito ng private lawyer bilang legal consultant ng Office of the Vice President (OVP).

“The matter was appealed by the OVP to the COA on 27 May 2022 and the appeal was granted on 29 June 2022, effectively lifting the Notice of Disallowance considering the absence of bad faith, malice or gross negligence in the transaction. It is now currently undergoing automatic review by the Commission,” paglilinaw Atty. Barry Gutierrez, tagapagsalita ni Robredo.

Ayon kay Gutierrez, una na ring ipinaliwanag ng OVP na ang mga consultant ay nagtatrabaho bilang policy adviser ngunit ibinasura o hindi ito tinanggap ng COA.

Bukod dito, sinabi pa ni Gutierrez, nang maupo si Robredo bilang vice president, hiniling nito sa Office of the President ang pagbuo ng posisyon para sa policy advisers kabilang ang consultant ngunit hindi rin umano inaksiyunan ang naturang kahilingan. (Eralyn Prado)