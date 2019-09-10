Kambal na Nieto, titirada sa Ateneo

Mga laro ngayon:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10:30am — Ateneo vs UST

12:30pm — DLSU vs NU

4:00pm — Adamson vs UE

AGAWAN sa maagang liderato ang Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles at University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers sa pagpapatuloy ng UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament, Miyerkoles sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pangungunahan ng kambal na sina Mike at Mike Nieto ang Blue Eagles sa kanilang 10:30am duel nila laban sa Growling Tigers.

Pasiklab ang Nieto twins nitong Linggo sa kontra DLSU Green Archers, 81-69.

Sanib pwersa sina Mike na umiskor ng 18 puntos, limang rebounds, apat na assist, isang steal at Matt na nagtala ng 15 points, tatlong rebounds at isang assist para sa Ateneo.

“This is the truth, I was so entertained watching his team (Coach Aldin Ayo).

I love the way they played basketball. I really do. I mean, they just throw their heads back and go full steam. If they’re hitting shots, good luck. I don’t think you’ll beat them if they’re hitting shots. I think you gotta play unbelievable defense against their pace,” pahayag ni Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Samantala, ginulantang ng Growling Tigers nitong Sabado ang UP Fighting Maroons, 85-69.

Bumida sa laban sina Soulemane Chabi Yo na may 18 points, 18 rebounds, dalawang steals at tig-isang assist at block at si Mark Nonoy na nagtala ng 16 puntos, limang rebounds at dalawang assist. (Janiel Abby Toralba)