Kamatayon sa Pinay sa Dubai, dili tunhod sa nCoV – UAE

Gipadayag sa United Arab Emirates (UAE) nga dili coronavirus (nCoV) ang hiungdan sa kamatayon sa babayeng Filipino household worker sa Dubai.

Matud sa report sa Gulf News, matud sa mga opisyal sa Ministry of Health and Prevention nga wala pay natatala nga namatay tungod sa nCoV sa UAE ug sa tanangkaso niini sa nasud.

Matud sa report, nga nakadinati og respiratory infection ang Pinay apan sa resulta sa gihimong laboratory tests kaniya negatibo kini sa virus.

“The Dubai Government media office denies the validity of statements by the Philippine Minister of Labour regarding the death of a Filipino woman in Dubai due to novel coronavirus. The deceased was suffering from a respiratory infection and laboratory tests showed she did not have the virus,” matud sa Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Nasayran miingon si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III nga niadtong Huwebes nga “coronavirus” ang hinungdan sa kamatayon sa Pinay apan wala pa maduta kun unsang nga strain.