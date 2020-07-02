Kamara kasado sa special session

Ang direktiba na lamang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang hinihintay ng Kamara para sa pagsasagawa ng special session.

Ayon kay House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, ang Kamara sa pamumuno ni Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano ay pursigido na aprubahan ang ‘Bayanihan to Recover as One Bill o ang Bayanihan 2’ upang matulungan si Pangulong Duterte na maibangon ang ekonomiya gayundin ang pagpapahusay pa sa pagtugon kontra COVID-19.

“We have to support the President to ensure the country and Filipinos’ survival from this pandemic. The members of the House Majority are in full agreement that we all have to work for the passage of the Bayanihan II. We will get the job done,” ayon kay Romualdez. (Eralyn Prado)