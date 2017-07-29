KAMARA BINARA SA PADRINO

Nanindigan si Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa pagtatanggol sa kanyang chief executive assistant na pinag-initan at ginisa ng mga mambabatas sa pagdinig ng Kamara kamakalawa.

Sa ginanap na Congressional hearing noong Miyerkules, pinagalitan ni House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas ang chief executive assistant ni Faeldon na si Atty. Mandy Therese Anderson kaugnay ng Facebook post nito kung saan tinawag niyang “imbecile” si House Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez.

Nagkomento kasi si Anderson sa kanyang Facebook page hinggil sa banta ni Alvarez na lulusawin ang Court of Appeals dahil sa kautusan nito na palayain ang “Ilocos 6” na ikinulong ng Kamara kaugnay ng iniimbestigahang pondo ng tobacco excise tax ng Ilocos Norte na ipinambili ng mga sasakyan.

“I would like to clarify the issue that came out during the Congressional hearing with respect to the Facebook post of Atty. Mandy Therese Anderson, the chief executive assistant of the Bureau of Customs (BOC). I would like to make it clear that the views and opinions expressed by Atty. Anderson on her Facebook account are solely hers and does not represent the views of the Bureau of Customs,” ayon naman sa pahayag ni Faeldon.

“The BOC does not have any inclination towards any of the politicians but we only follow the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte – that is to have an honest, clean and corrupt-free Bureau of Customs,” dagdag ng BOC chief.

Kasabay nito, ipinag­tanggol ni Faeldon si ­Anderson sa pagsasabing opinyon lamang ang ginawa nito sa social media at walang masama sa ginawa nito.

“I acknowledge that Facebook is a social media platform readily accessible to the public. I am not condoning the action of my Chief of Staff but Atty. Anderson is entitled to her own opinion. As a public servant, I believe that our loyalty should always be to the public. We do not work for anyone but the public,” aniya pa.

Paliwanag pa ni Faeldon na nag-ugat ang kaso ni Anderson sa promos­yon ng isang empleyado ng BOC na inilalakad ng isang mambabatas suba­lit hindi nangyari sa kadahilanang hindi ito kuwalipikado sa nasabing posisyon.

“The issue against Atty. Anderson and to the BOC may have risen from the promotion of one of the BOC emplo­yees. It happened sometime in May when Atty. Mandy and I turned down a favor from a congressman to grant the promotion of this employee. However, it did not materialize as the employee was not qualified for the position,” ayon pa sa komisyoner.

Nanindigan din si Faeldon na sinusunod ng BOC ang maayos na promosyon ng bawat tauhan at hindi dahil sa rekomendasyon ng sinuman.





“Sa totoo lang, ilang beses nang na-promote ang empleyadong ito for the past years pero ‘yung ibang empleyado natin dito, limang taon, sampung taon at ang iba ay dalawampung taon na sa ahensiya ay kahit isang beses hindi nakatikim ng promotion,” paliwanag pa ni Faeldon.

WALANG KATOTOHANAN — ALVAREZ

Mismong si Anderson na rin ang nagbanggit sa pangalan ni Alvarez na tumawag sa kanya para i-promote ang hindi pina­ngalanang empleyado.

Subalit kahapon, sa text message sa mga mamamahayag, sinabi ni Alvarez na walang katotohanan ang alegasyon ni Anderson gayunpaman, ayaw na umano niyang magkomento pa sa isyu dahil malalayo ito sa tunay na isyu na iniimbestigahan ngayon ng Kamara.

“Certainly the allegation is far from the truth but I’m sorry I do not want to comment on that at the moment so as not to divert the drug issue being investigated by the House of Representatives,” ayon kay Alvarez.

Una nang sinabi ni Anderson na ipinakisuyo ni Alvarez sa BOC na mai-promote ang hindi pinangalanang empleyado ngunit nang kanilang suriin ay lumabas na hindi ito kuwalipikado sa promosyon kaya naman tinanggihan nila ang kahilingan ng lider ng Kamara na ikinasama umano nito ng loob.

Tiniyak naman kahapon ni House committee on dangerous drugs chairman Robert Ace Barbers na hindi palalagpasin ng Kamara ang BOC sa P6.4 bilyong ha­laga ng shabu na dumaan sa kanilang special lane.

“Hindi puwedeng walang managot. Insulto ito sa war against drug ni Presidente (Rodrigo) Duterte,” paha­yag ni Barbers. Kung hindi umano nakum­pis­ka ang nasabing bulto ng shabu sa isang bodega sa Valenzuela City noong Mayo 26, ay maraming buhay ang sisirain nito.

“We would like to determine the liability of the BOC as well as those that are involved in the shipment of this contraband,” diin ni Barbers.