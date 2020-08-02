Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Kalusugan bago ekonomiya – Remulla

News
By Abante News Online
Inihayag ni Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla na pipiliin niya ang health kesa ekonomiya.

Aniya, mapapanumbalik muli ang ekonomiya pero ang nawalang buhay ay hindi na.

Masyado na rin daw pagod ang mga medical frontliner sa paglaban sa coronavirus.

“I would have closed down Cavite a month ago but I was asked not to by senior members of the administration. If the choice is between health o the economy, I choose health. We can always regain the economy but we cannot quantify the loss that so many families are going through,” ani Remulla.

“The medical frontliners recently sounded a distress call and called for ‘timeout’,” dagdag niya. (IS)

