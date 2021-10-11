Kalmado sa piling ni Mel: Kris inalala 67 taon kasal nina Cory, Ninoy

Madalang na ngang mag-post si Kris Aquino sa Instagram, Facebook. Miss na miss na siya ng mga fan niya.

Pero, alang-alang sa kanyang mga magulang, sina Cory Aquino, Ninoy Aquino, muli ngang nasilayan si Kris sa Instagram.

“67 years ago today my mom and dad got married and really proved to us, their children, that they meant every word of their wedding vows: to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part.

“All my sisters have had solid, happy marriages for more than 30 years: Ate will celebrate her 38th wedding anniversary this December, Pinky will have her 36th wedding anniversary this February, and Viel will be married for 32 years this May, 2022.

“Pag inisip ko because my dad was assassinated when he was only 50 years old, even though my parents married when they were both just 21, pero namatay ang dad ng August 21- hindi nga nila inabot ang kanilang 29th wedding anniversary.

“I am trying my very best to really keep my personal life as private as possible… But my mom always told me that the reason she and my dad were good partners who loved each other and never gave up against all odds was because they both knew they brought out the best in each other…

“It’s safe to say that the boys/young men closest to us and undoubtedly know us best said that they have never seen one as happy and one as calm and at peace.

“I cried such happy tears hearing those words of affirmation when I had a moment to myself.

“Happy Anniversary in heaven mom & dad. Nobody can come close to your wisdom. The 4 of us I’m sure know we hit the DNA jackpot because God blessed us w/ the privilege of being your daughters.

“Please tell our favorite brother not a day passes that we don’t think about & miss him but we know maswerte sya kasi kasama nyo na sya.”

Well, masarap ngang isipin na kalmado, mapayapa si Kris sa piling ng kanyang dyowa ngayon. (Dondon Sermino)