Kaliwa Dam pinatitigil ng Senado sa iregularidad

Kailangang suspendihin ang konstruksiyon ng Kaliwa Dam project na pinondohan ng China hangga’t hindi naaayos ng implementing agency ang ‘legal prerequisite’ para dito.

Ito ang panawagan ni Sen. Leila de Lima matapos ihain ang Senate Resolution No 909 na humihiling sa Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) na suspendihin ang pagpapagawa ng Kaliwa Dam kasunod ng mga ulat ng mga iregularidad at paglabag sa procedural guidelines at protocols sa implementasyon nito.

“Government remains hell-bent to push forward with the project, despite credible claims that the social, cultural, environmental, and economic costs of the Kaliwa Dam Project outweigh its purported benefits,” sabi ni De Lima.

“There is a need to determine once and for all the viability of the Kaliwa Dam Project and the impacts it will have on its primary stakeholders, particularly the local indigenous population,” dagdag nito.

Kamakailan ay muling pinuna ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang MWSS sa pagpapatupad ng Kaliwa Dam project dahil wala itong ‘proof of compliance’ gayundin ang kakulangan sa environmental prerequisites at permit.

Batay sa MWSS 2020 report sa proyekto, ang detailed engineering at design phase ng proyekto ay 92.67 na makukumpleto sa katapusan ng taong ito. (Dindo Matining)