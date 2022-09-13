Kaligayahan, maayos na kalusugan wish ni Sara kay BBM

‘Good health and happiness!”

Ito ang birthday wish ni Vice President Sara Duterte kay President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. na nagdiriwang ng kanyang ika-65 na kaarawan.

Ang pagbati ay makikita sa Facebook post ng pangalawang pangulo kahapon, Setyembre 13.

Kalakip ng FB post ang “obligatory selfie” ng dalawa na may caption na “I told PBB, we need a selfie because the Social Media Team needs an obligatory birthday selfie, hence the smileys.”

“I wish God’s favor upon you as you celebrate your birthday and pray that you are given the strength and wisdom for the difficult road ahead.” (Eralyn Prado)