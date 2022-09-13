Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV

Kaligayahan, maayos na kalusugan wish ni Sara kay BBM

News
By Abante News
0 5

‘Good health and happiness!”

Ito ang birthday wish ni Vice President Sara Duterte kay President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. na nagdiriwang ng kanyang ika-65 na kaarawan.

Ang pagbati ay makikita sa Facebook post ng pangalawang pangulo kahapon, Setyembre 13.

Related Posts

Sangley Airport patapos sa 2023

NTC sa mga telco: I-block pasaway na link

Luwag face mask aprub sa eksperto

Kalakip ng FB post ang “obligatory selfie” ng dalawa na may caption na “I told PBB, we need a selfie because the Social Media Team needs an obligatory birthday selfie, hence the smileys.”

“I wish God’s favor upon you as you celebrate your birthday and pray that you are given the strength and wisdom for the difficult road ahead.” (Eralyn Prado)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Tulfo: May aregluhan ba? NLRC binuburo kaso ng mga worker

Lodi! 83-anyos inakyat Mt. Apo

Northern Ireland unang lalapagan ni King Charles III bilang…

1 of 4,038