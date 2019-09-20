Una sa Balita


Kalidad ng tinapay tiniyak ng Gardenia

TINIYAK ng Gardenia Philippines na pana­natilihin nila ang kalidad ng kanilang produkto matapos maging viral ang video ng isang delivery personnel na tila binabawasan ang bawat laman ng nakabalot na tasty.

Sa isang statement, binanggit ng Gardenia na nagsasagawa na sila ng imbestigasyon sa nasabing insidente at tinitiyak nilang hindi na ito mauulit sa hinaharap.

“The quality and safety of our pro­ducts as well the welfare of our consumers are our top priorities. Rest assured that we are doing (the) best we could to serve our customers with the best quality pro­ducts and services, nonetheless,” ayon sa kanilang pinost sa Facebook page nitong Huwebes.

Nilinaw din ng Gardenia na ang mga kinukupitan ng delivery man ay hindi mga bagong stock na ide-deliver sa mga tindahan kundi lumang stocks na ibabalik na sa planta.

“Gardenia wishes to clarify the video that has gone viral online showing a delivery man taking slices of bread from loaf packs. The slices he took were from pulled out loaves from stores which will be returned to the plant for dispo­sal, NOT from fresh stocks for delivery to stores,” sabi ng kompanya.

Humingi ng paumanhin ang Gardenia sa ginawa ng tauhan nito at tinuturing nitong “isolated case” ang pangyayari. (Eileen Mencias)

