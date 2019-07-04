Kalei Mau halimaw, F2 Logistics malinis

PATULOY ang pagpapakitang-gilas ni Fil-American spiker Kalei Mau upang akbayan ang F2 Logistics Cargo Movers sa Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 kagabi sa Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Spike on Tour sa Natalio G. Velez Sports and Cultural Center, Silay City.

Kumayod si Mau ng 14 points kasama ang 10 kills at tatlong service aces upang ilista ng Cargo Movers ang malinis na anim na panalo at ilapit ang F2 Logistics sa kanilang asam na first-round sweep.

Nag-ambag si Ara Galang ng 11 markers para sa F2 Logistics na ipinaramdam agad ang kanilang tikas sa simula pa lang ng first set, may bakas din si skipper Aby Maraño na 10 pts., dalawang blocks at isang service ace.

Mawawalis ng Cargo Movers ang first round kapag tinalo nila ang rookie team Marinerang Pilipina sa sususnod na Huwebes sa Muntinlupa Sports Center.

“As I’ve said before, we’re not after the record in the elimination round because it will have no bearing in the playoffs,” saad ni head coach Ramil De Jesus. “All we’re looking to get and develop here is our confidence heading into the quarterfinals where any team can be knocked out regardless of the record and the placing.”

Walang nakaiskor ng double figures sa Lady Realtors na nalasap ang pang-limang sunod na talo sa anim na salang.

Tumipa sina Rachel Austero at MJ Philips ng tig-limang puntos. (Elech Dawa)