Kalei hahambalos sa Athletes Unlimited

Sabik nang humampas para sa Athletes Unlimited Volleyball si F2 Logistics Cargo Movers star Kalei Mau.

Sa kanyang Instagram post nitong Huwebes, pormal na inanusiyo ni Mau ang kanyang pagpalo sa first-ever professional volleyball league sa Amerika.

“I am honored to announce that I will be the FIRST native Hawaiian AND Philippine National volleyball player to compete in the first ever Professional Women’s volleyball in the United States,” litanya ni Mau.

Dugtong pa ng 6-foot-2 open skipper, “I will be playing for @auprovolleyball this coming March of 2022 in Dallas, Texas with some of the best athletes in the country. Healing and recovery never stops but the preparation once again begins.”

Magugunita na huling umaksiyon si Mau para sa F2 Logistics na nasungkit ang kampeonato ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League nitong Nobyembre. (Janiel Abby Toralba)