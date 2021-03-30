Kakai nagbantang kakasuhan kampo ni Maurer

Totoo sa kanyang salita, nang ma-finalized na nga ng komedyante na si Kakai Bautista at ng kanyang manager na si Freddie Bautista ang kanyang official statement patungkol sa reklamo ng Thai actor na si Mario Maurer, ipinadala nga nito ang kopya.

Mahaba ang naging sagot ni Kakai at ng kanyang talent management sa pamamagitan ng kanilang legal counsel na si Attorney Jude Marfil. Hinggil ito sa cease and demand letter na pinadala ng agency raw ni Mario na Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., LTD.

Sa simula pa lang ng statement, ang unang binanggit na niya na, “On 22 March 2021, an alleged “Authorized Attorney” by the name of Koraphot Jirachocksubsion, claims to represent Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co,, Ktd, the alleged agency of the Thai actor, Mr. Mario Maurer.

“We note that the Cease and Demand Letter, which was just forwarded through email, does not bear any letterhead, mailing address, and contact number. It does not show any proof that the letter was authorized and consented to be sent by Mr. Maurer himself and/or any official of Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd.”

Binigyang diin din sa statement ni Kakai na ang naturang attorney na nagpadala ng Cease and Demand letter ay puwede raw nakagawa ng unauthorized practice ng law sa bansang ito which is, an indirect contempt of court na punishable by fine or imprisonment.

Bahagi pa rin sa official statement ni Kakai through her lawyer, “We firmly and vehemently repudiate and detest in the strongest possible terms the claims of the “Authorized Attorney” of Mr. Maurer’s agency against our Client. They are palpably without any factual and legal bases. Further, his claim that our Client “improperly exploited” and made “false statements” about Mr. Mario Maurer and his team already reek of libel, a crime punishable under Art. 353 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.

Pinagtatakhan din daw nila kung paano ang isang pribadong sulat sana, na naglalaman ng paninira sa kanilang Client at pinapalabas si Kakai na “deceitful, lying, and exploitative woman” at naglalaman pa ng mga information ng address ng manager nito ay nakarating sa Philippine media.

At bilang isang International figure nga raw ni Mario, just like any fans, colleague nito, in the absence of non-disclosure, free si Kakai na magsalita o pag-usapan ano man ang namagitan sa kanila o pinagsamahan, lalo na at pareho silang public figure.

Pero ngayon daw dahil sa mga pangyayari, bahagi pa rin sa statement na si Kakai na ang hindi magsasalita ng anuman tungkol dito. “Nonetheless, our Client has decided to totally dissociate herself from Mr. Maurer through all means and channels possible.

At saka ito naghamon sa nagpakilalang authorized lawyer ng Thai actor na magpakilala at nag-order rin ito ng Cease and Desist.

“In this regard, we have demanded from the alleged Attorney of Mr. Maurer’s agency to prove his identity and authority to send the Cease and Demand Letter on behalf of Mr. Maurer and the latter’s agency.

“We have likewise formally demanded for the alleged Attorney of Mr. Maurer’s agency and/or any of their representatives/agents to cease and desist in making and all unfounded and malicious claims against our Client before any media or communication channel. Otherwise, our Firm will not hesitate to take the most stringent legal action (civil and criminal actions) against any involved party to protect and enforced the rights and interests of our Client.

“This shall be our Client’s final statement on the matter. We expect to finally put an end to this issue which has been hounding years for now.”

Sa huli, may makikitang pirma rin ni Kakai at ng kanyang manager.