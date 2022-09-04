Kai dodomina sa Asia – Cone

NANINIWALA ang Philippine Basketball Association most winningest coach at Pilipinas assistant coach na si Earl Timothy ‘Tim’ Earl Cone na madodomina ni Kai Zachary Sotto ang mga torneo ng International Basketball Federation-Asia sa hinaharap.

Ayon sa naging bahagi ng coaching staff ng Miami Heat sa National Basketball Association 2022 Summer League, maliwanag pa rin ang hinaharap ng 19-anyos at Gilas 5 big man at kawangis ni Wang Zghi Zhi ng China kahit hindi nabunot sa 76th NBA Rookie Draft 2022 noong Hunyo sa United States.

“Kai will be a dominating force in Asia and will continue to be for the next several years. He will dominate Asia for quite a while, quite a long time with his ability to protect the rim,” bulalas nitong Sabado ng 64-anyos na Barangay Ginebra San Miguel bench tactician sa PBA.

Ikinuwento ni Cone ang mga kakayahan at potensyal na maging isang puwersa sa rehiyon ng 7-3 Pinoy cage phenom nang makita nang malapitan ang basketbolista.

“The presence of Kai protecting the rim, there’s a lot of debate on whether Kai could make the NBA, I know there’s a big debate in the NBA about that. I was there in the Summer League, there was a lot of talk about him, but I don’t think there’s absolutely any question about him being here in Asia,” wakas na sey ng 24-time pro league champion coach

Nag-average si Sotto ng 13 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 block sa 26.8 minutes sa dalawang laro sa Nationals sa 19th FIBA 2023 World Cup Asian Qualifier fourth window sa Beirut at sa Pasay. (Lito Oredo)