Kai didribol sa Australia

DIDRIBOL sa Adelaide 36ers ng National Basketball League sa Australia si Pinoy cager Kai Sotto, anunsiyo ng koponan nitong Miyerkoles (Manila time).

“The Adelaide 36ers are pleased to announce that rising young Filipino talent Kai Sotto has signed a multi-year deal with the Club that will see the emerging talent join the team from the 2021/2022 season,” saad ng Adelaide 36ers sa kanilang website.

Pumirma si 18-year-old Sotto kasama ang Adelaide 36ers ng dalawang season, may option pa para sa ikatlong season, at sa ilalim ng NBL’s Special Restricted Player rule.

“We are delighted to welcome Kai to the NBL to play with the Adelaide 36ers. The NBL is one of the best leagues in the world and a great league to develop players like Kai Sotto who want to take their game to the next level by playing alongside seasoned professional players in a super competitive league,” pahayag ni NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger via team website.

Ayon naman kay Adelaide 36ers General Manager of Basketball Jeff Van Groningen, “Kai realizes that he has work ahead of him as all rookies do when coming in to this tough league, but his combination of height and developing skill-set give him every chance to raise his game. With hard work, his ceiling for growth is very high.”

Magugunita na hindi nakapaglaro si Sotto kasama ang Ignite sa nakalipas na NBA G League season. (JAToralba)