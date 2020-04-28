Kai dapat agresibo

KUNG gusto ni Kai Sotto na matupad ang kanyang NBA dream, dapat magpalakas siya ng katawan at mas maging agresibo.

Ayon ito mismo kay Bill Bayno, dating coach ng TNT sa PBA at kasalukuyang assistant coach ng Indiana Pacers sa NBA.

“The scouting report I get from Kai is he is still young, he needs to get tougher, and he needs to be a little bit more aggressive which is normal for any kid that age,” sabi ni Bayno.

“But he has the skillset already, he has NBA skillset in that he can shoot and pass for a 7-foot kid. Hopefully, he is training on the other stuff and how physical the NBA game.”

“Kai may be your first. He may be the first Filipino. I can remember saying that back in 2001, that eventually, there’s gonna be an NBA player coming from the Philippines, it’s just a matter of time,” aniya. (Ferdz Delos Santos)