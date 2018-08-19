Kahimtang sa panglawas ni Digong, igawas – Alejano

Gihagit ni Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano ang Malacañang nga igawas ang kondisyon panglawas ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Kini taliwala sa pagpunay ug reklamo ni Duterte nga gikaloy na kini, gusto na siyang mopahawa sa iyang posisyon o gusto siyang patyon sa Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“This is not the first time we heard from the President that he wants to resign. More often, we would also hear from his speeches rants over being tired and experiencing illnesses due to old age. In this regard, I believe the public has the right to know the health status of the President especially now that he is once again insinuating stepping down from office,” pagpasabot ni Alejano.

Gihatagan ug dakung pagtagad sa kongresista ang impormasyon kabahin sa panglawas sa Presidente ‘matter of public interest’. Subay usab sa Konstitusyon nga kinahanglang masayran sa publiko kung adunay kini seryosong gipamati ang Presidente.

“A lot are worried on the deteriorating health of the President. His long absences from the public eye even during important events raise speculations on the health of Duterte. Disclosing to the public Duterte’s health status could also dispel speculations and would provide assurance to the Filipino people,” matud ni Alejano.

Subling misaba ang kabahin sa resignation ni Duterte dihang gibutyag ang giingong junta takeover, nga inay constitutional succession nga ang mohulio kaniya kay ang bise presidente.