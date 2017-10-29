Kahilingan ng Fil-Am student binigay ni Digong

Pinagbigyan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kahilingan ng isang 11-anyos na Filipino-American na batiin siya kasama ang kanyang guro at mga kaklase para sa kanyang school report sa Fresno Adventist Academy sa Fresno, California, United States.

Nakarating sa Pangulo ang sulat-kamay na kahili­ngan ni Andre Esteban sa pamamagitan ng social media.

Sa pamamagitan ni Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, nagbigay ng 48-second na video clip message ang Pangulo kay Esteban.

Nakasaad sa sulat ni Esteban na nakatakda siyang magbigay ng ‘nationality report’ tungkol sa Pilipinas sa Nobyembre 15, 2017 at interesado itong talakayin ang tungkol kay Pangulong Duterte.

“Good day. I would like to say hello to Mrs. Richiutt­i and his students in Fresno Adventist Academ­y in California, USA, especially to you, Andre Esteban. Andre, I received your letter request, and I am most happy to oblige,” sabi ng Pangulo.

“I am sure that you will do a great report about our beloved country, the Philippines.

Continue being a good son and study well and may God bless you and your family and all of us in this planet earth,” bahagi pa ng video message ni Pangulong Duterte.