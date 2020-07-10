Abante Online
Kadete todas sa heat stroke

Metro
By Abante News Online
Isang kadete mula sa Philippine National Police Academy ang tuluyang binawian ng buhay dahil umano sa heat stroke.

Ang biktima ay kinilalang si Cadet Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado.

Ayon sa ulat, si Alvarado ay nawalan ng malay ganap na alas-5:30 ng hapon sa evening mess formation matapos mahirapang huminga.

Mabilis naman itong itinakbo sa Academy Health Service at ni-refer sa Qualimed Hospital sa Sta Rosa City, Laguna ngunit di na rin naisalba pa.

“The cadet was in the hospital at about 6:05 PM and appropriate medical intervention was immediately given to the patient cadet unfortunately, he didn’t make it and was declared dead at 9:56 PM,” ayon sa pahayag ng PNPA.

